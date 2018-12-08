Man Fatally Struck by Train in Baldwin Park

A man died after he was struck by a commuter train in Baldwin Park late Saturday, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 8 p.m. on a set of train tracks between Merced and Francisquito avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baldwin Park Police Department officials.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, described as a man estimated to be in his 50s, dead at the scene, Baldwin Park police Sgt. Joe Meister said.

The train operator saw the man standing on the tracks and sounded the train’s horn, but the man did not move out of the way, the sergeant said. The westbound train was not able to stop in time to avoid striking the man.

Police were investigating whether the incident was an accident or a suicide, Meister said. No injuries were reported to anyone on the train.

The speed of the train at the time of the collision was not available, but Meister said, in general, commuter trains tend to travel at about 50 mph on the involved stretch of track.

Westbound train trips between San Bernardino and Los Angeles were delayed due to the collision, which involved train 377, according to Metrolink. Line 376 was cancelled altogether, and riders were told they can receive reimbursement for travel expenses up to $50.

SB Line 376 to Downtown San Bernardino is cancelled for today. We are still looking for alternate transportation. passengers of 376 can receive reimbursement up to $50, for use of alternative transit (taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc.). Please visit https://t.co/U1Bayg5RQB for details — Metrolinksb (@Metrolinksb) December 9, 2018

Update: SB Line 377 to Los Angeles is still stopped between Baldwin Park and El Monte due to striking a person on the tracks. Updates to follow. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) December 9, 2018