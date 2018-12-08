More Human Remains Found Where Skull Was Discovered in Santa Clarita Riverbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More human remains were found Saturday morning in the same area of Santa Clarita where authorities found a human skull days earlier.

Homicide detectives and investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner returned to the site in the Santa Clara riverbed near South Fork Creek and Magic Mountain Parkway after a skull was found there Wednesday, according to L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

About 100 yards from where the skull was found, investigators discovered additional human remains with the help of a cadaver dog, sheriff's officials said.

"It appears the two discoveries are related," sheriff's officials stated in a news release, adding that the remains still need to be examined by the coroner's office to further investigate that theory.

The skull was initially found by a utility employee, officials said.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to comb the area in search of more evidence and possibly more human remains.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 800-222-8477 or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.