Protestors Decry Proposed Marijuana Facility in El Monte

Protestors took to the streets of El Monte Saturday to declare they don't want a proposed marijuana-growing business in their neighborhood.

The business, proposed to be built in the 4400 block of Temple City Boulevard, has already been approved by the city's planning commission. It will go before the El Monte City Council on Dec. 18.

Demonstrators said they fear the facility would make their neighborhood less safe. City officials said several safeguards and security measures have been included in the plan to address residents' concerns.

The proposed business would grow, test and distribute marijuana, but not sell it to the public.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Dec. 8, 2018.