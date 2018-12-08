Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 8th, 2018

Happy Saturday! It's a jammed packed weekend of holiday activities. Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Take a look! Enjoy!
53rd Annual Watts on Parade 2018
Noon
Watts Labor Action Committee Civil Rights Museum
10950 South Central Avenue
Los Angeles
22nd Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert Featuring the Stevie Wonder Song Party @ 8pm, Sunday December 9th
Staples Center
Downtown Los Angeles
http://www.staplescenter.com
Winterfest at Santa Anita Park
285 Huntington Drive
Arcadia
http://www.santaanita.com
Queen Mary Christmas
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
562 499 1739
http://www.queenmary.com
Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive
La Canada Flintridge
818 949 4200
http://www.descansogardens.org
Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library
Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
800 410 8354
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Pompeii : The Exhibition
The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Vintage Flea Market & Trailer Show
King Richard’s Antique Center
12301 Whittier Boulevard
Whittier
562 698 5974
Here you will find more than 50 vintage vendors!
Flood and Mud Preparedness Event and Expo
9am Until Noon
Oak Park High School’s Pavilion
899 Kanan Road
Oak Park
For more information, visit http://www.VenturaCountyRecovers.org or call 805-654-2076.
The free, public event will share information about how homeowners living below or near fire damaged burn areas, hillsides, creeks and storm drains can keep their family and property safe from potential mud and debris flows. Flood and erosion protection experts will discuss the heightened flood dangers following the Woolsey and Hill fires, evacuation strategies and ongoing efforts being conducted to protect the community, as well as preparedness measures, such as sandbagging, wattles and more.
Seniors Matter: Helping Our Elders and Those Who Support Them, A Resource Fair
10am to 1pm
Fremont High School
7676 San Pedro Street
Los Angeles
https://bass.house.gov/seniorsmatter
Free!
27th Annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade
King Harbor Yacht Club
280 Yacht Club Way
Redondo Beach
kingharborboatparade.org
Celebrate Christmas in Redondo Beach at the 27th Annual King Harbor Boat Parade. The fun begins at 2pm with a holiday concert toy drive, and a visit by Santa Claus before the colorful boat parade begins.
All Aboard, America!
Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library
18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda
http://www.nixonfoundation.org
Christmas is being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Nixon Library. This is the annual holiday train exhibition at the presidential facility. This fan favorite includes three spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities. Also, we can take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House custom baked to resemble President Richard Nixon’s birthplace! And, new this year, a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree, decked out in red, white and blue.
Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2018
“TheToyGuy.com” Chris Byrne
If you’re looking for Christmas presents, “THETOYGUY.com” Chris Byrne has the list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS 2018.
For the complete list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS OF 2018, take a look at the website: ttpm.com/mostwanted
J.D. Hobby Center
471 West 6th Street
San Pedro
310 514 3702
jdhobbies.yolasite.com
Collectible toys can be found at what is described as Southern California’s largest hobby shop. The J.D. Hobby Center in San Pedro offers something for everyone interested in model building and collectibles. The unique shop also specializes in customized repairs and restoration for your rare toy treasures.
28th Annual Winter Fantasy
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
One of a kind gifts are also available at the 28th Annual Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art and Craft Festival in Laguna Beach. More than 170 artists are on display here, plus there’s live music, entertainment, art demonstrations and hands on art classes.
Closing Weekend!
2018 Los Angeles Auto Show
“Be Moved”
Opening Weekend
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles
http://www.laautoshow.com
And, this is the closing weekend of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Time is running out to explore and test drive more than one-thousand new vehicles and the new technology.
Brian Moody of Autotrader says one of the vehicles to look for is the new Genesis G-70 is affordable with price range of 30-to-40 thousand dollars. For more information about the auto show, check the website: http://www.laautoshow.com
Make it GREAT AUTOMOTIVE weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community
