Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 8th, 2018

Happy Saturday! It's a jammed packed weekend of holiday activities. Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Take a look! Enjoy!

53rd Annual Watts on Parade 2018

Noon

Watts Labor Action Committee Civil Rights Museum

10950 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

22nd Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert Featuring the Stevie Wonder Song Party @ 8pm, Sunday December 9th

Staples Center

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.staplescenter.com

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Drive

Arcadia

http://www.santaanita.com

Queen Mary Christmas

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 499 1739

http://www.queenmary.com

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.descansogardens.org

Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

800 410 8354

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Vintage Flea Market & Trailer Show

King Richard’s Antique Center

12301 Whittier Boulevard

Whittier

562 698 5974

Here you will find more than 50 vintage vendors!

Flood and Mud Preparedness Event and Expo

9am Until Noon

Oak Park High School’s Pavilion

899 Kanan Road

Oak Park

For more information, visit http://www.VenturaCountyRecovers.org or call 805-654-2076.

The free, public event will share information about how homeowners living below or near fire damaged burn areas, hillsides, creeks and storm drains can keep their family and property safe from potential mud and debris flows. Flood and erosion protection experts will discuss the heightened flood dangers following the Woolsey and Hill fires, evacuation strategies and ongoing efforts being conducted to protect the community, as well as preparedness measures, such as sandbagging, wattles and more.

Seniors Matter: Helping Our Elders and Those Who Support Them, A Resource Fair

10am to 1pm

Fremont High School

7676 San Pedro Street

Los Angeles

https://bass.house.gov/seniorsmatter

Free!

27th Annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade

King Harbor Yacht Club

280 Yacht Club Way

Redondo Beach

kingharborboatparade.org

Celebrate Christmas in Redondo Beach at the 27th Annual King Harbor Boat Parade. The fun begins at 2pm with a holiday concert toy drive, and a visit by Santa Claus before the colorful boat parade begins.

All Aboard, America!

Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

Christmas is being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Nixon Library. This is the annual holiday train exhibition at the presidential facility. This fan favorite includes three spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities. Also, we can take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House custom baked to resemble President Richard Nixon’s birthplace! And, new this year, a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree, decked out in red, white and blue.

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2018

“TheToyGuy.com” Chris Byrne

If you’re looking for Christmas presents, “THETOYGUY.com” Chris Byrne has the list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS 2018.

For the complete list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS OF 2018, take a look at the website: ttpm.com/mostwanted

J.D. Hobby Center

471 West 6th Street

San Pedro

310 514 3702

jdhobbies.yolasite.com

Collectible toys can be found at what is described as Southern California’s largest hobby shop. The J.D. Hobby Center in San Pedro offers something for everyone interested in model building and collectibles. The unique shop also specializes in customized repairs and restoration for your rare toy treasures.

28th Annual Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

One of a kind gifts are also available at the 28th Annual Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art and Craft Festival in Laguna Beach. More than 170 artists are on display here, plus there’s live music, entertainment, art demonstrations and hands on art classes.

Closing Weekend!

2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

“Be Moved”

Opening Weekend

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles

http://www.laautoshow.com

And, this is the closing weekend of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Time is running out to explore and test drive more than one-thousand new vehicles and the new technology.

Brian Moody of Autotrader says one of the vehicles to look for is the new Genesis G-70 is affordable with price range of 30-to-40 thousand dollars. For more information about the auto show, check the website: http://www.laautoshow.com

Make it GREAT AUTOMOTIVE weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

