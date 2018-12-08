Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Bystander During Argument in Long Beach: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested Saturday in the death of a woman caught in gunfire during a dispute at a Long Beach parking lot the previous week, officials announced.

Thomas McCreary, a 42-year-old Los Angeles man, was being detained at the Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail, the Long Beach Police Department said.

He allegedly opened fire in the early hours of Dec. 1 during an argument at a lot near 4th Street and Pacific Avenue and struck a bystander, 24-year-old Anna Perez of Long Beach.

The altercation involved two groups of men and women, police said. Detectives believed McCreary targeted the rival group.

Long Beach police said they responded to the scene after hearing several gunshots. When they arrived, the officers found Perez struck in the torso. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses reported the perpetrator fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

According to the victim's family, Perez was out with friends at the time of the incident. She worked as a caregiver at a senior living community and planned to go to school to become a nurse, her family added.

Perez's uncle was also fatally shot in Long Beach along with his girlfriend in 1998. Detectives believed the double homicide, which has not been solved, was gang-related.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Perez's memorial.