5 People, Including 2 Boys, Hurt in Car-to-Car Shooting in Inglewood Area: Officials

Five people, including at least two boys, were hospitalized after a car-to-car shooting in the Inglewood area, officials said Sunday.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near 801 S. Inglewood Ave., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Footage shows several deputies investigating the area of Lennox Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue.

The driver of an SUV said he pulled over into a parking lot after noticing that another SUV was following him, the agency told KTLA. That individual said at least one of the other SUV’s occupants opened fire, hitting the front and backseat passengers in his car.

Two bystanders, a woman and a boy, were also caught in the gunfire, the Sheriff’s Department said. A total of five victims were taken to the hospital, the agency added.

The L.A. County Fire Department said a female adult victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The Fire Department also confirmed two boys were hospitalized but could not provide their condition.

The Sheriff’s Department said three perpetrators, who were only described as Hispanic men about 25 to 30 years old, fled in a silver or gray newer model SUV.

Authorities provided no further information.