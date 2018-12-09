× Freeway Crash in Mission Hills Leaves 29-Year-Old Canyon Country Man Dead

A man died Sunday after his vehicle overturned multiple times on the side of the freeway in Mission Hills, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 29-year-old Canyon Country man only identified as Garcia had been driving a 1996 Nissan pickup truck on the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 405 around midnight.

Garcia for undetermined reasons made a dangerous turn, CHP said, and the Nissan ended up on the dirt embankment on the left side of the roadway. Investigators said the vehicle overturned several times, and Garcia was ejected.

Crews responded to the scene at around 12:35 a.m. and transported the man to the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m.

Officials shut down all lanes of the southbound 5 transition into the 405 and reopened them at about 5:30 a.m., CHP said.

Investigators have not determined whether or not alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Tome at the Newhall CHP office at 661-294-5540.