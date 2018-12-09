Police Shoot Rifle-Wielding Auto Theft Suspect in Torrance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police shot and killed an auto theft suspect who they say confronted them with a rifle in the parking lot of a Torrance grocery store on Sunday night.

The officer-involved shooting took place about 8 p.m. outside of Ralph's, 1770 Carson Street, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ronald Harris.

Officers were flagged down minutes earlier by a man who told them he had just seen his car, which was stolen two days earlier, driving in the area of Western Avenue and Carson Street, police said. Officers soon spotted the car in the parking lot of the Ralph's.

"Upon approaching the vehicle to conduct their investigation, officers were met by an adult male who was armed with a rifle, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred," Harris said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, officials said. No officers were hurt.

The identity of the suspect was not available Sunday night.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Torrance police detectives at 310-618-5570.

