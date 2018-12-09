Pomona Man Arrested in Montclair Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Critically Injured

Police arrested a Pomona man Sunday in connection with a Saturday evening hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist critically injured, authorities said.

Alejandro Lopez Cuevas, 33, was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury after investigators found both him, and the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash, at a home in Pomona, the Montclair Police Department said in a written statement.

The collision took place about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and Orchard Street.

“Officers found the bicyclist lying unconscious in the roadway,” according to the statement. “He was transported to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition.”

The victim was a man estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, Montclair police Sgt. Steve Griffin said.

The driver fled the scene, police said. But the investigation continued.

“Officers located the suspect vehicle hidden in the backyard of a home in the city of Pomona,” the statement said. “The driver was also located and arrested.”

Lopez Cuevas was released from custody the same day of his arrest after posting bail. Information regarding his initial court appearance was not available Sunday night.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Montclair police at 909-621-4771.