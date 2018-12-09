Sheriff’s Deputies Who Rescued 96-Year-Old Woman, Dog From Woolsey Fire Honored by L.A. Chargers

#LASD .@LAChargersNFL honored Reserve Deputies Thomas Henzgen & Michael Rodgers who rescued a 96yr old woman and her dog moments before the Woolsey Fire consumed her home @LACoSheriff #HometownHeros pic.twitter.com/pCH5yh8gZq — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) December 10, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers honored two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Reserve deputies Sunday who rescued a 96-year-old woman and her dog from the approaching flames of the Woolsey Fire in Agoura Hills last month.

Reserve deputies Thomas Henzgen and Michael Rogers received an ovation from the crowd at Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals when they were called onto the field. Newly sworn-in L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was on-hand as the deputies were presented with jerseys.

They’re credited with saving Ruth Cook, an elderly and hearing impaired resident of the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in Agoura Hills, as the Woolsey Fire descended on her neighborhood on Nov. 9.

The deputies found Cook and her dog in their home as the flames approached, officials said. But when she didn’t respond to their shouts to get out of her home immediately, they forced their way in, got her and 12-year-old dog, Maggie, out of the home and loaded them into a neighbor’s car to evacuate.

The fire consumed Cook’s home a short time later.

Cook and the deputies got a chance to reunite late last month to share stories, and a hug.

34.014053 -118.287875