Simi Valley Home Burglary Caught on Camera

A pair of burglars made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of valuables and irreplaceable family heirlooms following a break-in at a home in the Wood Ranch neighborhood of Simi Valley on Friday evening.

The residents told KTLA they suspect the burglars had been watching them, since the break-in took place just a minute after they left home for dinner.

The crime was captured on video by home surveillance cameras.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Dec. 9, 2018.