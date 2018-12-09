Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 9th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

If you're looking for something to do, THERE IS PLENTY FROM WHICH TO CHOOSE ON THE SUNDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" LIST! Take a look! Enjoy!

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2018

“TheToyGuy.com” Chris Byrne

If you’re looking for Christmas presents, “THETOYGUY.com” Chris Byrne has the list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS 2018 that might be of help.

For the complete list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS OF 2018, take a look at the website: ttpm.com/mostwanted

Project Angel Food

Volunteer * Donate*

922 Vine Street

Los Angeles

323 845 1800

http://www.angelfood.org

Why not donate the gift of time this holiday season? Project Angel Food is one of many nonprofit organizations that could use our help. Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day. To learn more about volunteering or how you can donate if you don’t have the time to volunteer, check the website: http://www.angelfood.org.

The 28th Annual Divas Simply Singing

Taglyan Cultural Center @ 5pm

1201 Vine Street

Los Angeles

http://www.eventbrite.com/e/28th-annual-divas-simply-singing-tickets-50428527082

The Wild Bunch 10th Annual Toy Drive and Cruise-In Car Show

Noon to 4pm

Free Admission to the Museum with an Unwrapped Gift!

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard, Hangar C3 & C4, Entrance off Stagg Street

Lake Balboa

Come join us this Sunday from 12pm-4pm for the 10th Annual Local Celebrity Toy Drive and Car Show. Fun for the whole family! Free admission with a unwrapped gift. Live music by The Joe Walla Band and food provided by Burnt To A Crisp. There will also be a book signing of Addicted to Americana by Charles Phoenix.

Holiday Bake Sale & Ornament Craft Activity @ 10am

San Gabriel Valley Humane Society

851 East Grand Avenue

626 286 1159

San Gabriel

Renegade Craft Fair @ 11am

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring Street

Los Angeles

http://www.lashp.com

Echo Park Craft Fair

Mack Sennett Studios

1215 Bates Avenue

Los Angeles

echoparkcraftfair.com

Chatsworth Holiday Parade and Festival@11am

The parade travels East on Devonshire Street from Topanga Canyon Boulevard to Lurline Avenue

Chatsworth

http://www.chatsworthkiwanis.org

15th Annual Malibu Christmas Woodie Parade @ 2pm

Malibu Village

3822 Cross Creek Road

Malibu

http://www.malibuvillage.com

This year’s festive parade will take place on Sunday, December 9, beginning at 2 p.m. at Paradise Cove, followed by a celebration at Malibu Village from 3-5 p.m., and will feature the most beloved, classic Woodie cars lining the streets of Malibu. The Woodie Parade will end at Malibu Village, where guests will enjoy live music by Southern California party band, The Hodads, as well as holiday food and libations served.

Given the recent devastating fires in Malibu, the Woodie Parade will have a special meaning this year as the community comes together. Malibu Village will partner with the local Boys and Girls club to raise money for the Woolsey Fire Emergency Relief Fund. A booth will be set up at the village where parade goers can make donations.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Feast Day

Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries

Glendale & Long Beach

Forestlawn.com

In honor of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe), one of the most popular Mexican holidays, Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries hosts a free community event. On December 9, 2018, at Forest Lawn’s Glendale and Long Beach locations, this authentic ceremony will transport attendees to small-town Mexico with religious services, mariachi music, Aztec dance performances, and traditional pastries and refreshments.

The Glendale celebration will take place amidst the monumental and breathtaking paintings in the property’s Hall of the Crucifixion-Resurrection, while the Long Beach event, set in the property’s vintage, historic mausoleum and turn-of-the-century garden, will evoke an old Angeleno feel.

Highlights for the Glendale event include:

• A dazzling procession from the Church of the Recessional to the neighboring Hall of the Crucifixion-Resurrection

• Spanish-language service by Father Mario Juarez

• Mariachi music performance by Juvenil Herencia Mexicana

• Dance performance by Ballet Folklorico International

Additional information:

• The Forest Lawn—Glendale event takes place from 2:00–5:00 PM, and the property is located at 1712 S Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205.

• The Forest Lawn—Long Beach event takes place from 2:00–5:00 PM, and the property is located at 1500 E San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807.

Both events are free and open to the public and free parking is available on site.

22nd Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert Featuring the Stevie Wonder Song Party @ 8pm, Sunday December 9th

Staples Center

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.staplescenter.com

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Drive

Arcadia

http://www.santaanita.com

Queen Mary Christmas

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 499 1739

http://www.queenmary.com

Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

800 410 8354

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

All Aboard, America!

Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

Christmas is being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Nixon Library. This is the annual holiday train exhibition at the presidential facility. This fan favorite includes three spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities. Also, we can take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House custom baked to resemble President Richard Nixon’s birthplace! And, new this year, a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree, decked out in red, white and blue.

28th Annual Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

One of a kind gifts are also available at the 28th Annual Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art and Craft Festival in Laguna Beach. More than 170 artists are on display here, plus there’s live music, entertainment, art demonstrations and hands on art classes.

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.LAZooLights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo is a Winter Wonderland because of its holiday zoo lights. Take a 60-to-90 minute stroll through animal themed light displays, get a glimpse of real reindeer and keep warm with hot cocoa and other holiday treats. For ticket information, check the website: http://www.LAZOOLIGHTS.org

Visitors will be filled with excitement, happiness and the holiday spirit once they have experienced the Reagan Library’s brand new “Great American Christmas Holiday Lights” program!

From the moment you step onto our property until the moment you depart, your senses will be filled with all things Christmas! Current and nostalgic holiday tunes will make you smile; the scent of yuletide treats will tease your nose; and everywhere you look you will see festive, stunning displays of light.

Magic of Lights

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com

Pile everyone into the car and drive to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to experience the annual festive drive through light display featuring the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

The Last Night of Hanukkah

Third Street Promenade

1300 Block of the Promenade

Santa Monica

3rdstreetpromenade.com

The Last Night of Hanukkah

Pretend City Children’s Museum

29 Hubble

Irvine

949 428 3900

http://www.pretendcity.org

The Last Night of Hanukkah

Hanukkah Festival at Vintage Grocers @ 11am

Trancas County Market

30745 Pacific Coast Highway #24

Malibu

http://www.trancascountymarket

Vintage Grocers at Trancas Country Market celebrates the 8th day of Hanukkah with festive activities for the whole family.

The Hanukkah Family Festival features music, arts & crafts, dreidel games, donuts, latkes, raffles and prizes.

The Last Night of Hanukkah

Hanukkah at the Zimmer @2pm

6505 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 100

Los Angeles

Zimmer.sharewell.org

The Zimmer Museum celebrates Hanukkah with festivities of light and gratitude, and free museum admission all day.

The Last Night of Hanukkah

Outlets at San Clemente Menorah Lighting

101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente

http://www.outletsatsanclemente.com

This family-friendly celebration includes entertainment for children, balloons, traditional activities, hot latkes, doughnuts, and gelt.

Closing Today!

2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

“Be Moved”

Opening Weekend

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles

http://www.laautoshow.com

This is the closing day of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Among the new manufacturers on display at the historic auto show is Tesla.

Tesla Model 3 is among more than one-thousand new vehicles at the L.A. Auto Show, which closes today at 7pm. For ticket information, check the website: http://www.laautoshow.com

Make it a GREAT automotive weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

