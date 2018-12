Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ninety-six pairs of shoes were placed on the steps of the St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica Sunday to represent the 96 people killed by gun violence in the U.S. every day.

The vigil against gun violence took place just over a month after the Borderline mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, and just ahead of the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook attack in Connecticut.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Dec. 9, 2018.