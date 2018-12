Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friends of Albert's Tailoring in downtown Los Angeles are coming together to help keep the shop in business, while owner Albert Davtyan recovers from the critical injuries he suffered after being pushed in a front of large truck on Dec. 5, 2018. A GoFundMe page has also been created to help his family.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 10, 2018.

34.046647 -118.252044