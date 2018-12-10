Iconic Randy’s Donuts Opens Hollywood and Highland Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Randy's Donuts' massive donut sculpture in Inglewood has made several cameos in films. Starting Monday, tourists and others in the heart of Hollywood can get a taste of the retailer's offerings.

The iconic pastry purveyor opened shop at Hollywood and Highland, the fourth location following a kiosk in Century City and a store in El Segundo.

The newest site features an 18-foot wide entrance shaped like a donut. Exclusive at the branch: a Hollywood Star donut.

"For us this is a very important location due to all the tourists coming by, all the locals," said Randy's Donuts' Tom Bartsch. "We’re really excited about it."

Randy's Donuts has been around for more than 50 years. Its Inglewood shop on 805 W. Manchester Blvd. has appeared in "Iron Man 2," "Mars Attacks!," "Earth Girls Are Easy" and other movies, as well as music videos such as Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Californication" and Randy Newman's "I Love L.A."

The Hollywood store is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. and is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

