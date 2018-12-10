× L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Speech at USC Shut Down by Protesters

Mayor Eric Garcetti was forced to halt a speech Monday at USC after demonstrators began shouting at him and criticizing his approach to the city’s homelessness crisis, the Los Angeles Police Department’s use of force and other issues.

Garcetti was less than a minute into his address in front of an audience of about 350 people at USC’s Bovard Auditorium when he was interrupted by a series of protesters.

The mayor had planned to deliver the keynote speech at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The first man to speak accused Garcetti of trying to suppress the formation of a skid row neighborhood council, which the mayor denied. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” the protester shouted.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.