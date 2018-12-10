Los Angeles School Police Department Officer Found Dead at Elementary School Campus in Hollywood Hills Identified

Coroner’s officials on Monday released the identity of a Los Angeles School Police Department officer found dead on the campus of a North Hollywood elementary school over the weekend.

The body of Douglas Campbell, 46, of Torrance was found about 4:15 p.m. Sunday at Valley View Elementary School, 6921 Woodrow Wilson Drive, school police officials said.

His cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez said. Officials declined to comment on whether there were any obvious signs of trauma to the body.

There was not believed to be any threat to the public, Ramirez added.

According to Campbell’s online resume, posted to Linkedin.com, he was a Los Angeles School Police sergeant who had joined the department in 2005. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1996 to 2000, and briefly worked as an officer with the Trinidad Police Department in Northern California before enlisting, the profile states.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.