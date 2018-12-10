× Male Barricades Himself Inside Temple City In-N-Out Burger for Hours, Prompting Evacuations

A male who triggered a burglary alarm in Temple City has been barricaded inside a business for more than 9 hours, and authorities on Monday morning were working to coax him out.

Deputies responded to a business in the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road after receiving an alarm call around 2:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department did not identify the business, but the Los Angeles Times reported that it was an In-N-Out Burger. Video from the scene also showed multiple law enforcement vehicles near the fast-food restaurant.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located a male inside; they did not believe he was supposed to be there, said Deputy Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman for the department.

“They did contain the area and repeatedly asked him to exit the location so they could speak with him, and find out if he did have authorization to be inside the building,” she said.

The department contacted the restaurant’s managers, who confirmed he did not belong inside the building.

Deputies eventually evacuated the area after the individual continued to refuse their commands to leave, according to Schrader.

A Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau team was called out to the scene along with crisis negotiators amid the standoff, she said.

The scene remained active as of 10 a.m., footage from the scene showed.

No additional information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.