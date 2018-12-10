Elderly Woman and Son Found Dead Inside Burned Car in Malibu During Woolsey Fire Identified

Coroner’s officials on Monday released the identities of an elderly woman and a man who were found dead inside a burned car in Malibu during the early days of the Woolsey Fire last month.

The bodies of Shoushan Baklayan, 82, of Malibu and Anthony Noubar Baklayan, 57, of Oak Park, were discovered about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 inside a car that had been overcome with flames along the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s records and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

They were mother and son, the Los Angeles Times reported.

An autopsy determined Anthony Baklayan died from “effects of thermal burns,” records show. The death was ruled accidental.

Shoushan Baklayan’s cause of death remained under investigation Monday.

The “severely burned” remains were discovered in a vehicle that was stopped along a long, narrow driveway, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Chief Chief John Benedict said at the time. Further details about how the victims became trapped in the fire have not been released.

The Woolsey Fire ignited on the afternoon of Nov. 8 in the area of E Street and Alfa Road, just south of Simi Valley, according to Calfire.

It consumed nearly 97,000 acres in both Ventura and Los Angeles counties, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, before firefighters achieved full containment on Nov. 21.

It claimed three lives, destroyed 1,500 structures and damaged 341 more, officials said.

In addition to the two deaths in Malibu, a man was found dead in a burned down home in Agoura Hills on Nov. 14. Family members identified the victim as 73-year-old retired physician Alfred Deciutiis.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.