Executive chef Oscar Torres joined us with a taste of Mister O’s. Mister O’s located at 11838 Ventura Blvd in Studio City recently opened in September 2018. It’s a perfect spot for the holidays. They have an award winning cocktail program...Voted #1 cocktail program in Los Angeles by Eater LA. It’s currently “Nominated” by Eater LA as top 5 “BEST design restaurant” in Los Angeles. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Mister O’s Restaurant and Lounge in Studio City With Chef Oscar Torres
-
‘Brady Bunch’ Cast Members Reunite at Studio City Home Featured in Sitcom Ahead of Its Renovation
-
Studio City Man Accused of Running Vehicle Odometer Rollback Scheme
-
Guerrilla Tacos With Chef and Owner Wes Avila
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 21st, 2018
-
Award-Winning Chef Michael Cimarusti on Reimagining Best Girl’s Menu
-
-
Jessica Holmes Tests Recipes With ‘Top Chef’ Winner Mei Lin
-
Man Caught With Arsenal of Weapons Outside Studio City Middle School, But News Took Weeks to Reach Parents
-
L.A. City Council Unanimously Votes to Legalize Street Vending After Decade of Debate
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 20th, 2018
-
New Luxury Food Hall ‘The Fields LA’ at Exposition Park
-
-
Studio City Man Charged After Tiger Cub Appears in Logan Paul YouTube Video
-
Netflix Finalizing New Production Hub in New Mexico
-
L.A. Officials Seek to Rid the City of Plastic Drinking Straws by 2021