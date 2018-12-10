Mister O’s Restaurant and Lounge in Studio City With Chef Oscar Torres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive chef Oscar Torres joined us with a taste of Mister O’s. Mister O’s located at 11838 Ventura Blvd in Studio City recently opened in September 2018. It’s a perfect spot for the holidays. They have an award winning cocktail program...Voted #1 cocktail program in Los Angeles by Eater LA. It’s currently “Nominated” by Eater LA as top 5 “BEST design restaurant” in Los Angeles. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.