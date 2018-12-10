× Parts of 101 North in Calabasas, Agoura Hills to Close During Overnight Hours for Woolsey Fire Repairs

Officials say parts of U.S. Highway 101 in Southern California will be closed during overnight hours for repairs made necessary during last month’s destructive wildfire.

The state Department of Transportation says Monday that periodic closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday in the Calabasas and Agoura Hills areas. The shutdown will affect the two right lanes and shoulder from Parkway Calabasas Road to Liberty Canyon Road and the Las Virgenes Canyon Road on- and off-ramps.

Motorists should expect delays as lanes, shoulders and on- and off-ramps are shut down.

Crews will install K-rail, repair damaged guardrails and apply erosion control in affected areas northwest of Los Angeles.

The Woolsey Fire destroyed 1,500 structures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and left three people dead.

#Calabasas/#AgouraHills: Closures for begin tonight on northbound US-101 to repair damage caused by the #WoolseyFire. From 7pm-6am, the two right lanes and the Las Virgenes Cyn Rd. ramps on northbound US-101 will be closed Monday through Saturday. #SlowForTheConeZone pic.twitter.com/WV5uDsdzGI — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 10, 2018