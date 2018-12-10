Rock and Dirt Slide Prompts Closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard

A rock and dirt slide early Monday has prompted the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:10 a.m. when rocks came down the hill, according to Caltrans officials.

The rocks are only blocking the southbound lane, but both sides of the roadway are closed for clean up and assessment between Pacific Coast Highway and Grandview Drive.

The road is expected to be closed until 4 p.m., officials said in a tweet.

The slide was likely caused by loosened rocks and dirt after a rain storm hit last week.