Spoken Dreams: Kaila Yu, Travel Writer/Blogger

Kaila Yu is a travel writer and blogger originally from Upland, California. Kaila was raised in a traditional Asian household, and as a child, a lot of focus was put on her academic future. She did well in school, but because was under so much pressure to succeed, she lacked a real sense of identity. By high school, Kaila began to rebel, and her grades began to slip. Later, she discovered drugs, and the course of her life would take a completely different direction.

Away from home, Kaila was able to explore things she was more interested in, including singing. She achieved some notoriety as a pop singer and was able to travel the world doing music. Eventually, she found herself in an all-Asian female rock band, but she still found herself feeling unhappy and unfulfilled. Eventually, Kaila’s excessive drug and alcohol abuse caught up to her. At rock bottom, she had to make a decision– one that would put her on course for discovering what she truly wanted out of life.

