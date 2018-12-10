Surveillance Video Shows Robbery at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Costa Mesa; 4 Women Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Monday were searching for four women caught on surveillance video robbing a store in Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a shop called Brandshop Treasures, which is located within the Mitsuwa Marketplace on the 600 block of Paularino Avenue. The store's website says it sells pre-owned luxury brand purses and other items.

The agency provided recordings from surveillance cameras inside the business. They show four women apparently opening the gate after store hours and grabbing a number of bags. The employee is seen getting up from a seat before chasing the group out of the store.

The worker was pepper sprayed during the incident, Costa Mesa Police Department's Roxi Fyad told KTLA.

The women were spotted casing the location several hours before the robbery occurred, according to police.

The perpetrators, described as four African American women in their late 20s, managed to take multiple high-end purses before fleeing in what appeared to be a white, four-door compact vehicle, Fyad said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Monte Peters at 714-754-5198.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the day on which the incident occurred.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video