Suspect Sought in String of 6 Long Beach Armed Robberies

Long Beach police are seeking a serial robbery suspect in connection with a half-dozen armed robberies targeting businesses over the past two weeks.

The heists all took place between 4:45 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 7, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

The serial bandit turned up at several restaurants, a pet shop and a wireless store armed with a handgun, police said.

'In each of the incidents, the suspect approaches the cashier attempting to purchase an item," according to the statement. "Once the cashier opens the till, the suspect then robs the cashier and flees the location."

Detectives on Monday released surveillance camera footage from one of the crimes in hopes of generating tips from the public.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Long Beach police Detective Jacqueline Parkhill at 562-570-7464. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.