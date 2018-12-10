Tulare Officer Injured, Police Dog Killed After Pursuit Ends in Shootout; Suspect Dead

A Tulare police officer was injured and his canine partner, Bane, was fatally shot following a pursuit Sunday night.

One suspect was shot and killed in the gun battle, authorities said. Another suspect was gravely injured, and a third was taken into custody, said Sgt. Jon Hamlin, a spokesman with the Tulare Police Department.

The officer was shot in the arm and torso but is expected to recover. His vest protected him from more serious injuries, Hamlin said.

“We’re in a state of shock right now, and we’re trying to process the events of tonight,” Hamlin told reporters Sunday night.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.