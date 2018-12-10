× Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle While Crossing Street in South L.A.; Hit-and-Run Driver Sought

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles early Monday, and police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection with the deadly incident.

The collision occurred around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Vernon Avenue and Crocker Street, in the Historic South-Central area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was crossing the street when she was run over by a white minivan-type vehicle, said LAPD Officer Juan Mendoza.

The driver then fled as the victim was left at the scene with “severe” injuries,” according to Mendoza.

She was later pronounced dead.

The victim — believed to be approximately 25 to 30 years old — has not yet been identified, Mendoza said.

He did not have a description of the hit-and-run driver.

No additional information was immediately released amid the ongoing investigation.