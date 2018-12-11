AAA Warns Drivers That Older Headlights Could Be a Safety Concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AAA is warning drivers that older headlights can cause a serious safety concern. The organization released a report that said "clouded or yellowed headlights" generate only about 20 percent of the amount of light that new headlights do.

AAA performed a study on two popular SUVs that were both about 11 years old. Sunlight caused the plastic casing in front of the headlight to deteriorate, becoming cloudy and yellow.

“Walk through any parking lot and it is evident that deteriorated headlights are a problem for most vehicle owners,” Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations, said. “Headlights on the road in the U.S., even when new, don’t produce enough lighting, so any reduction in performance is a real safety issue.”

AAA recommends when you get your oil changed, add headlight maintenance to that checklist of things to monitor.

The organization also warned that U.S. headlight also have "significant shortcomings." A previous report said that headlights fail to safely illuminate roadways at speeds as slow as 40 miles per hour, with highbeams only providing a slight improvement.

“Driving at night with headlights that produce only 20 percent of the light they did when new, which is already subpar, is a risk drivers shouldn’t take,” Megan McKernan, manager of the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, said. “Especially when there are convenient and inexpensive solutions that can dramatically improve lighting performance.”

Read AAA's full report for more information.