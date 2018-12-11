California Democratic Party Fires 7 Top Staffers After Misconduct Allegations Surrounding Former Chairman Eric Bauman

In a leadership shake-up, the California Democratic Party fired seven top staffers Monday and Tuesday as part of the continuing fallout over the misconduct allegations surrounding former party Chairman Eric Bauman.

Alexandra Gallardo Rooker, who took over as acting party leader after Bauman resigned two weeks ago, let go of the senior staffers who came in with Bauman when he was elected chairman in May 2017.

“This is not unusual when there is a change in leadership,” Roger Salazar, a spokesman for the party, said in a statement. “These moves are not necessarily a reflection upon the work of each of the individuals involved, but are part of a desire by the acting chair to start fresh and keep the party moving in the right direction.”

Among the staffers let go were the party’s communications director, political director and senior strategist. The party also closed its Los Angeles office on Tuesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.