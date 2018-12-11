CBS News Settles Lawsuit With 3 Women Accusing Charlie Rose of Sexual Harassment

CBS News has settled a lawsuit filed by three female employees who claimed they were sexually harassed by the network’s former anchor Charlie Rose.

The suit filed in May by Sydney McNeal, Katherine Brooks Harris and Chelsea Wei alleged “that CBS management, numerous broadcasters and studio staff witnessed Mr. Rose’s unlawful conduct” and failed to take any action to correct it.

A CBS News representative said Tuesday that the network has paid an undisclosed sum to the women who are no longer employees at the network. The amount they received was kept confidential at their request.

The plaintiffs are continuing their legal action filed in New York State Supreme Court against Rose, 76, who is also named in the suit.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.