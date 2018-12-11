× Corvette Driver Charged With Murder in Suspected DUI Crash in Irvine That Killed 2 Young Women

A suspected drunken driver was charged with murder in the deaths of two young women who were killed in a violent solo-vehicle crash in Irvine last year, prosecutors announce Tuesday.

Norman David Martin, 23, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he was behind the wheel of a Corvette in the early morning hours of July 22, 2017. Reaching speeds of up to 138 mph, Martin is accused of running through a red light along Jamboree Road and Main Street, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The Corvette subsequently went airborne and Martin lost control of the car, striking several objects including multiple palm trees, a news release from the DA’s office stated.

Martin and his two passengers — Jamie Lopez and Nancy Ortiz, both 26 — were ejected from the vehicle, which is only meant to seat two people.

Lopez and Ortiz died at the scene.

The defendant was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, authorities said at the time. He is accused of having a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent hours after the double-fatal crash.

Martin was charged with two felony counts of murder on Friday, the same day he was arrested, prosecutors said.

Inmate records indicate the defendant is being held on $2 million bail.

Martin faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.