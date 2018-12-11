Driver Sought in East L.A. Hit-and-Run That Killed 74-Year-Old Grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators asked for the public's help Tuesday identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles.

Matiana "Maty" Jimenez, 74, died in the collision that happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Whittier Boulevard and Williamson Avenue.

CHP's East L.A. station said Jimenez was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk on Whittier Boulevard when the driver of a stopped vehicle suddenly accelerated and turned left toward Williamson Avenue. The driver paused for a moment after hitting Jimenez before continuing on Williamson Avenue, according to investigators.

Officials released surveillance footage from nearby businesses that show the vehicle they believed to be involved.

CHP described it as a tan, late 1990s to early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pick-up truck. It had a camper shell, "police-style" push bumper on the front, black rims and what appeared to be chrome trim around the wheel wells, the agency said.

The rear window of the camper shell apparently had two stickers, one in the center and the other on the bottom left.

The vehicle's distinct features should be familiar to those who know the driver, Sgt. Luis Mendoza said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We know that people out there know this vehicle," Mendoza said.

CHP also noted that under state law, local authorities cannot alert federal officials about individuals' legal status.

In an emotional plea, Jimenez's daughter, Patty, asked the driver to come forward.

"To the person that hit my mom, please find it in your heart to turn yourself in…If it would have been your mother, or your wife or your daughter, I’m sure you would be here where I am right now pleading for help, please," Patty said at Tuesday's news conference.

She said her mother had seven children, 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Many of them were seen distraught as Patty spoke in front of CHP's East L.A. station.

The family has lived in the area for over four decades, she said, and that her mother always walked everywhere because she didn't drive.

"We knew that she had so many years left still," Patty said as she held back tears.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.