Family of Man Shot and Killed by Walgreens Security Guard Seeks $525 Million in Lawsuit

Loved ones of the man shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard at a large store in Hollywood have filed a lawsuit against the company.

Jonathan Hart, 21, was shot in the back of the neck and died after getting into a physical fight with the guard, who had accused him of shoplifting at the Walgreens location at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street.

Hart, known to some as Sky Young, was homeless at the time of the Dec. 2 shooting. Police said he was unarmed when he was killed.

Hart's family said they believe because Hart was black and gay, the store security responded with much stronger force.

The security guard has not been identified, nor has he been arrested.

Now, Hart's family is seeking over a half billion dollars from Walgreens, and they've hired Carl E. Douglas, one of O.J. Simpson's former defense attorneys, to represent them.

The lawsuit was announced at the attorney's law firm in Ladera Heights.

"I dare say, Jonathan Hart was profiled because he was homeless. He was harassed because he was gay, and he was shot because he was black," Douglas said at a news conference Tuesday.

"I gave this family a pledge: that Jonathan will not have died in vain, and that, on behalf of the people of America, through the spirit of Jonathan Hart, we are gonna make Walgreens pay," Douglas said.

The family is also calling on a boycott of Walgreens, and said they will officially file the lawsuit in court in the very near future.

KTLA has reached out to Walgreens for comment, but has not yet heard back.