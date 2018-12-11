× Fontana Man Arrested After Stabbing and Slashing His Grandfather 20 Times, Police Say

A Fontana man was arrested Monday after police say he repeatedly stabbed and slashed his grandfather with a knife.

Fontana Police were called to a home in the 8900 block of Pepper Avenue around 7:13 p.m., on a reported stabbing.

Police said 21-year-old Anthony Hernandez, of Fontana, got into an argument with his 61-year-old grandfather. Hernandez stabbed and slashed his grandfather twenty times in the face and head, causing great bodily injury.

The victim was able to flee and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Hernandez ran to a neighbor’s house and asked to come inside, with a bloody knife in his hand. Once inside, he told the family he had just killed his grandfather.

He reportedly held the family there against their will, refusing to let them leave or use the phone.

Officers located Hernandez at the home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Hernandez was booked at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of attempted homicide and false imprisonment.