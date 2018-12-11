× ‘Happy Holi-Glaze’: Krispy Kreme to Bring Back Its $1 Dozen Deal on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular $1 for a dozen doughnuts promotion this Wednesday for a special “Holi-glaze” treat.

Dubbed “Day of the Dozens,” Krispy Kreme will offer anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts at the regular price the chance to purchase a second dozen of original glazed doughnuts for just a dollar.

The nationwide chain typically only offers the sweet discount once a year, on its birthday in July. But this year, it will also offer it a second time: on Wednesday, which coincides with 12/12.

A dozen original glazed at Krispy Kreme typically costs around $8, while 12 specialty doughnuts typically bring the price up by a few bucks.

The “Day of the Dozens” deal is available at participating shops and is limited to two per customer.

Find more information, plus a list of locations, by visiting the company’s website.