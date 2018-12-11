In Part 5 of her visit to Guatemala, UNICEF Official Supporter Megan Henderson reports on how the organization has been helping children for more than half a century. To help, go to ktla.com/unicef. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 10, 2018.
How UNICEF Helps Guatemalan Children
-
‘It’s Not a Choice’: Guatemalan Children and the Caravan to the Border
-
Megan Henderson Visits a UNICEF Early Education Center in Guatemala
-
A Mother’s Flight From MS-13 Exemplifies Problem of Gang Violence in Guatemala
-
Father and Son Separated at the U.S. Border Are Reunited in Guatemala After Difficult Detention
-
Go Blue With UNICEF in Celebration of World Children’s Day
-
-
UNICEF Names Megan Henderson Official Supporter
-
Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF This Halloween to Raise Money for World’s Most Forgotten Kids
-
ICE Put 4-Year-Old on Plane Back to Guatemala, But Failed to Give Her Dad Enough Notice: Advocates
-
Migrant Caravan Clashes With Mexican Police After Breaking Guatemala Border Fence
-
Indonesian Child Trafficking Ring Was Allegedly Buying and Selling Babies on Instagram
-
-
U.S.-Bound Caravan Votes to Re-Form, Continue North
-
Latin-Inspired Fashions With Susana Franco
-
Tijuana Mayor Declares ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Over Influx of Central American Migrants, Seeks Help From U.N.