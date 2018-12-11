‘It’s Not a Choice’: Guatemalan Children and the Caravan to the Border

In Part 4 of her visit to Guatemala, UNICEF Official Supporter Megan Henderson hears about a young pregnant mother's flight from gang violence – and death threats. To help, go to ktla.com/unicef. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 10, 2018.

