L.A. City Council Approves New Rules for Regulating Airbnb-Type Rentals

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to impose new rules on renting out rooms and whole homes for short stays, regulating a phenomenon popularized by the rise of online platforms such as Airbnb.

The vote came more than 3½ years after Councilman Mike Bonin and Council President Herb Wesson first laid out a proposal to regulate short-term rentals, arguing that the city needed to prevent homes from being operated like hotels.

As the debate dragged on year after year at City Hall, tenant activists and the hotel industry agitated for the city to quickly pass new rules to protect housing. Gina Charusombat, policy and program coordinator for the Thai Community Development Center, argued that landlords had a financial incentive to displace poor tenants to make way for tourists.

“Every day we delay implementing regulations worsens the housing crisis,” Charusombat said.

