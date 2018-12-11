× L.A. Raises Speed Limits on More Than 100 Miles of City Streets

Los Angeles officials on Tuesday raised speed limits on more than 100 miles of streets, saying the increases are the best way to quickly resolve a years-long problem that has prevented police officers from ticketing speeding drivers across the city.

Despite concerns from neighborhood groups, the City Council voted unanimously to raise the speed limit on well-known thoroughfares, including portions of Mulholland Drive, San Vicente Boulevard and Reseda Boulevard. Most of the increases were of 5 miles per hour.

Raising speed limits is a bitter pill, particularly as the city struggles to reduce deaths in traffic collisions, city officials said. But a California law designed to protect drivers from speed traps leaves the city with no good options, they said.

“We are stuck with not enforcing speed limits, or raising them,” said Westside City Councilman Mike Bonin at a recent committee meeting. “Most people hate that choice.”

