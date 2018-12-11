LAPD Releases Bodycam Footage of Moments Leading up to Fatal Shooting of Trespassing Suspect in Hollywood 24 Hour Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police released footage on Tuesday showing the moments leading up to officers' fatal shooting of a man during an altercation in a gym locker room in Hollywood, but the video fails to show the majority the struggle as both officers involved had left their bodycams on the ground.

Officials now say the man killed, 30-year-old Albert Ramon Dorsey, had gone to the 24 Hour Fitness in The Dome Entertainment Centre at 6380 Sunset Blvd. the day of the incident, Oct. 29, after being involved in two other incidents there the previous two days.

The day before the fatal shooting, Dorsey also attacked two security guards, one of them at the Hollywood gym and the other at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park, according to LAPD Capt. Patricia Sandoval.

Police released surveillance video from the parking garage beneath the gym, showing a man knocking a guard there flat on the ground, apparently without provocation, then casually walking away. The security guard was hospitalized as a result, officials said.

Later that day, Dorsey was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the Coliseum after assaulting another guard there, Sandoval said.

A sexual battery was also reported at the 24 Hour Fitness two days before the shooting, on Oct. 27. Police now allege Dorsey was the perpetrator in that case.

Dorsey was released from jail Oct. 29 following his arrest the previous day and returned to the Hollywood gym. Staff there called police at about 9:15 a.m. to report he was trespassing in a shower area that was closed off for repairs, Sandoval said.

Bodycam footage shows the responding officers were met by a gym employee who told them Dorsey was "a little bit irate" and "not listening."

"He's already threatened a few members and he's also assaulted security as well," the man says.

The officers are led to the locker room area, where Dorsey is standing with his clothes off and a towel over his shoulder. Toiletries can be seen on a shelf in a shower stall next to him.

The officers — one male, one female — tell Dorsey to put on his clothes and that he's being ordered to leave. Dorsey doesn't respond and seems focused instead on music playing from his cellphone.

After police renew their orders, Dorsey asks, "What's the problem?"

An officer responds, "The problem is you're causing a disturbance."

The officers then refuse his request for privacy getting dressed, and Dorsey begins drying himself. One officer is heard muttering, "Jesus Christ."

"You need to hurry up, because I'm losing my patience right now, sir," the male officer says a short time later, after Dorsey had been drying himself for over a minute.

After about three minutes, Dorsey begins dancing to the music still coming from his cellphone. The officers then begin attempting to handcuff him.

The last thing Dorsey is heard saying before the officers' bodycams drop to the ground is, "Hey, you got this on record. I'm not doing anything."

The female officer replies: "Give me your f—ing hand then."

You can hear the officers continue to struggle with Dorsey, though they can no longer be seen. It's unclear how or why the bodycams ended up on the floor.

The last shot of Dorsey alive shows the officers pulling on him as the group moves through the corner of the frame. The male officer says, "If you want, we can all get along."

After that, the officers are heard shouting "give me your hand" and "stop f—ing resisting." A Lil Wayne song continues playing in the background.

You can eventually hear a stun gun being deployed, at least three times. Second later, there's a heavy barrage of gunfire, and the officers radio for backup.

According to LAPD, the female officer wound up pinned on the ground with Dorsey straddling her, repeatedly punching her in the face.

That's when the male officer fatally shot Dorsey, Sandoval said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Dorsey was a resident of Maryland who had recently arrived in L.A. LAPD's mental evaluation unit had no prior contact with him, the agency added.

At the time of the incident, authorities said Dorsey was a former member of the gym and was believed to be homeless.

Both officers involved were also injured, officials said.

The female was left with swelling and bruising on the left side of her face, while the male suffered a fractured nose after Dorsey struck him with his elbow and had to have two stitches on the bridge of his nose.

LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident and has not yet determined whether the officers' actions are in line with the department's use of force policy.