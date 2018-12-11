× Parolee Charged With Murder in Shooting of Bystander in Long Beach: DA

A Sylmar man accused of fatally shooting a bystander during an argument in Long Beach in early December has been charged with murder, officials announced Tuesday.

Thomas Terrell McCreary faced one count of murder with special allegations of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. The 42-year-old had a prior conviction of first-degree residential burglary in 2007, prosecutors said.

During the early hours of Dec. 1, McCreary allegedly got involved in an argument with another person and fired several shots. A bystander, 24-year-old Anna Perez of Long Beach, was struck and killed, prosecutors said.

Long Beach police previously said a verbal dispute broke out between two groups, one of which included McCreary, and that the man targeted the other group.

He fled in a vehicle but was arrested a week later, police said. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

McCreary could face more than 100 years to life state prison if convicted as charged. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.