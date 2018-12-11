× Protesters Shut Down Los Angeles Board of Education Meeting

School district officials are busy “reimagining” the nation’s second-largest school system, but what happened Tuesday was not exactly what they had in mind.

A group of at least 50 protesters shut down the Los Angeles Board of Education meeting early — just before a debate that was expected to get a little testy on its own.

These days, two major possibilities color just about everything in Los Angeles Unified — the growing prospect of a teachers strike and Supt. Austin Beutner’s still largely confidential plan for a massive district reorganization.

The major theme of the protest, organized by teachers union allies, was support for the teachers, though student demands also were a part of it.

