Puppy Found Severely Abused in Long Beach Trash Bin; Reward Offered for Info Leading to Arrest 

Long Beach police are searching for the person responsible for severely abusing a puppy and leaving it to die in a dumpster over the weekend, authorities said.

The 1-year-old Maltese-poodle-terrier mix was found inside a kitchen garbage bag in a dumpster on the 1100 block of Walnut in Long Beach, according to authorities.

The puppy, now named Chloe, was crying, bruised and covered in human urine, according to Diana Kliche from animal rescue group, Fix Long Beach.

A passerby heard Chloe crying and brought her to Animal Emergency in Long Beach, where staff treated her for a fractured skull, brain swelling, a broken leg and bruising, hospital staff said.

“We are happy with the progress she has made but she definitely has got a long road ahead of her,” veterinary Dr. Thomas Babcock said.

Chloe, weighing less than 6 pounds, was recovering Tuesday but will likely spend another week at the animal hospital and undergo surgery.

“Someone severely abused her and then threw her away to die,” Kliche said. “We do not know what this person is capable of. They could move on to your child next.”

Rescue groups and private donors have pooled together more than $12,000 to offer a reward to anyone with information on the dog’s abuser.

The dog food company Just for Dogs donated $10,000 towards the reward and pledged to help with Chloe’s growing medical bills.

To make a donation towards Chloe's medical care, visit Fix Long Beach's website.

Anyone with information on the person responsible is encouraged to contact the Long Beach Animal Care Service at 562-570-7387.

