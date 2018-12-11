Save the Vaquita Postcard Writing Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach at the Aquarium of the Pacific, which is participating in an effort to save the Vaquita porpoise from extinction. Zoo and aquariums across the country have launched a worldwide ONE MILLION CARDS postcard writing campaign. The effort, led by Vaquita SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction), a collaborative effort by effort by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA), member institutions, is working to encourage new Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to continue the country’s Vaquita conservation initiatives.

The Vaquita porpoise is the smallest and most endangered Marine mammal in the world. Marine life experts report fewer than thirty survive in Baja’s Upper Gulf of California due to unsustainable fishing practices involving the illegal use of Gill nets. The nets are used to catch other seafood and accidentally entangle the Vaquita and other Marine mammals.

The ONE MILLION CARDS campaign encourages zoo and aquarium visitors to complete a ONE MILLION CARDS postcard during their next visit. Each institution will collect the postcards, which will be hand delivered to the Mexican Consulate in San Diego at the end of December.

The long term goal is to create a sustainable seafood market sourced from the Upper Gulf of California, benefiting local communities, the economy, and the Vaquita, along with other wildlife in the Upper Gulf.

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com