Taking the Stress Out of Home Cooking With Claire Tansey’s New Cookbook ‘Uncomplicated’

Posted 12:10 PM, December 11, 2018, by

The author of the cookbook “Uncomplicated - Take the Stress out of Home Cooking” Claire Tansey joined us live with a taste of some of the recipes in her book. The book is available on Amazon. You can also go to Claire’s website or follow her on social media.