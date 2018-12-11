The News Director’s Office: Producer Bobby Meets Dolly Parton

It’s finally happened. After almost 30 episodes of fawning over Dolly Parton, Producer Bobby finally got the chance to meet her at the red carpet premiere for the Netflix film Dumplin’. To prepare for the big moment, Bobby gets red carpet tips from Sam Rubin, entertainment producer Jackie Rodriguez, and previous News Director’s Office guest Ross Matthews. Bobby’s skills are put to the test when he chats with stars like Danielle Macdonald, Linda Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and yes– Dolly Parton herself.

