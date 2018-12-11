Three Ways Parental Worry Affects Kids During the Holiday Season With Dr. Lara E. Fielding

Posted 11:59 AM, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:21PM, December 11, 2018

Dr. Lara Fielding visited the KTLA Morning News at 10a to discuss parenting during the holidays with anchors Frank Buckley, Mark Kriski, Lu Parker and Sam Rubin.