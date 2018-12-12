× 2-Year-Old Girl Found Strapped to Teen’s Chest Near Mexico-U.S. Border Without Her Parents

A 2-year-old girl was found strapped to a teen’s chest while traveling with a group of migrants near the Mexico-U.S. border, but her parents were not with her, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced this week.

The girl was found two miles north of the border near Campo, California on Nov. 27

Six undocumented people were apprehended at the time. “Multiple” members of the group said they were members of the migrant caravan heading north from Central America, officials said. Authorities did not say where the girl is from.

The 17-year-old teen told authorities that the girl had been with her mother the night before, but the mother became tired and asked one of the group members to carry her daughter, officials said.

The teen said he still had the girl with him at the border, but his group separated before crossing into the U.S. and he lost track of the mother.

The girl was taken to a local holding facility and is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as authorities try and find her mother.

No further details about the girl or her mother have been released.