CA Lawmakers to Consider Ban on Guns for Those Convicted of Serious Alcohol-Related Crimes

Californians convicted of serious alcohol-related crimes would lose their firearms for 10 years under legislation proposed Wednesday by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara).

Jackson’s bill is the latest of a string of gun-control measures proposed after last month’s mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar in which 12 people were killed.

Jackson said her bill is based on the findings of a 2017 UC Davis study that found prior convictions for crimes involving alcohol were associated with up to a fivefold increase in the likelihood of arrest for serious offenses including those involving guns.

“The research demonstrates that people with certain alcohol-related convictions are at increased risk of committing a violent or firearm-related crime,” Jackson said.

