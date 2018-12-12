CSUN Remains Open Amid Investigation Into Threats of Violence on Campus; Students Offered Alternatives to Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cal State University Northridge remained open during the first day of finals Wednesday amid an investigation into a second threat of violence made against the school in nearly two weeks.

A handwritten letter found on campus late Monday threatened a mass shooting to be carried out on Wednesday, prompting increase patrol from campus police and local law enforcement.

"I will kill everyone," the note read. “The teachers and proffessors [sic] are surely going to f****** die for making students depreessed [sic] and giving us b******* work that will never serve us good in life."

Cal State Northridge Department of Police Services Chief Anne Glavin said Tuesday that the threat is not imminent and did not rise to the level of closing the university, which is in the middle of finals.

Instead, officials asked faculty members to provide alternatives to students taking finals that would not require them to be on campus.

"To further ease the anxiety students are understandably experiencing that may affect exam performance, finals on Wednesday, December 12, will only be offered in alternative formats," a letter from university President Dianne F. Harrison read.

Alternative format options will be offered from Thursday to Tuesday as well, the letter to students read.

A similar threat found scrawled on a bathroom wall is also being investigated. While the threat included a mass shooting on the same day as the latest threat, it does not appear that the same person wrote both notes, Glavin said.